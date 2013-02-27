* CEO Ametsreiter gets at least three more years at helm
* Supervisory board approves extension unanimously
* Shares up 1 pct in line with European sector
VIENNA, Feb 27 Telekom Austria's
supervisory board unanimously decided to extend Chief Executive
Hannes Ametsreiter's contract for three years with an option to
prolong it for another two years, the company said on Wednesday.
Ametsreiter's current contact expires at the end of 2013.
The 46-year-old has been group CEO since April 2009.
Chairman Rudolf Kemler said the move was an important sign
of continuity at the group, calling Ametsreiter one of the most
experienced telecoms managers in Austria and abroad.
Telekom Austria has warned on profits and slashed its
dividend since Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim agreed to
take a major stake last June.
Its shares were trading above 8 euros at the time but now
change hands around 4.86 as it battles fierce competition.
Oscar van Hauske Solis, an executive in Slim's America Movil
Latin American telecoms group, is a member of Telekom
Austria's supervisory board, so unanimous backing for Ametreiter
signals Slim's blessing.
Telekom Austria stock was up 1 percent by 1417 GMT, in line
with the European sector index.
Austrian state holding company OIAG is Telekom Austria's
biggest shareholder with a 28 percent stake. Slim and America
Movil hold 26 percent directly and indirectly.
Hutchison Whampoa's takeover of France Telecom's
Orange Austria has shown scant signs so far of taking
the pressure off Austrian market prices although the deal cut
the number of rival network operators to three.
Telekom Austria last month warned of a further fall in
revenue this year, saying tough conditions would continue to
weigh on margins as industry consolidation in its cut-throat
home market fails to end a price war.