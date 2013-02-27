Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA Feb 27 Telekom Austria's supervisory board unanimously decided to extend Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter's contract for three years with an option to prolong it for another two years, the company said on Wednesday.
Ametsreiter's current contact expires at the end of 2013. He has been group CEO since April 2009. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)