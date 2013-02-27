VIENNA Feb 27 Telekom Austria's supervisory board unanimously decided to extend Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter's contract for three years with an option to prolong it for another two years, the company said on Wednesday.

Ametsreiter's current contact expires at the end of 2013. He has been group CEO since April 2009. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)