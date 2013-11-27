VIENNA Nov 27 An auction for telecoms frequencies that ended this month will have an annual impact of 90 million euros ($122 million) on Telekom Austria's profits, its finance chief said.

Hans Tschuden told the Boerse Express investor newsletter the company would write down its 1.03 billion-euro bill for the Austrian auction at 50 million euros per year over 20 years, while the financing costs would add another 40 million euros.

"In total that gives a profit impact of 90 million per year," he said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Asked about a possible capital increase, Tschuden said the company now had little financial flexibilty and would not be able to fund future large projects with debt.

Telekom Austria placed a 750 million-euro, eight-year bond on Tuesday that was almost seven times subscribed in two hours.

($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)