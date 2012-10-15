BRIEF-HollyFrontier says encouraged by new administration's plan - conf call
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
VIENNA Oct 15 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has proposed expanding Telekom Austria's supervisory board by a seat and filling it with one of its top executives, Oscar Von Hauske Solis, the Austrian telecoms group said on Monday.
The move comes ahead of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Oct. 23. The move would boost the number of board members elected by shareholders to 10. Employees get to name five other board members.
Slim last month closed the deal to buy investor Ronny Pecik's 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria.
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing