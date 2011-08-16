VIENNA Aug 16 Telekom Austria said former executive board members should repay bonuses they got thanks to a share price surge in 2004 that investigators are now checking for signs of possible market manipulation.

The group paid out nearly 9 million euros ($13 million) at the time after a last-minute share price rally pushed the stock to a price that triggered bonus payouts to dozens of managers.

Austrian media have reported some managers may have hired a brokerage to drive up the share price.

Chief executive Hannes Ametsteiter, then a senior executive at the group's mobile phone business, has voluntarily repaid his bonus while the investigation continues.

Telekom Austria also decided unanimously to file a lawsuit seeking full compensation from any culprits shown to have bilked the group, a company statement said, without naming individuals. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 0 = 0 .7099 e uro)