VIENNA Aug 16 Telekom Austria said
former executive board members should repay bonuses they got
thanks to a share price surge in 2004 that investigators are now
checking for signs of possible market manipulation.
The group paid out nearly 9 million euros ($13 million) at
the time after a last-minute share price rally pushed the stock
to a price that triggered bonus payouts to dozens of managers.
Austrian media have reported some managers may have hired a
brokerage to drive up the share price.
Chief executive Hannes Ametsteiter, then a senior executive
at the group's mobile phone business, has voluntarily repaid his
bonus while the investigation continues.
Telekom Austria also decided unanimously to file a lawsuit
seeking full compensation from any culprits shown to have bilked
the group, a company statement said, without naming individuals.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Dan Lalor)
($1 0 = 0 .7099
e uro)