VIENNA, Sept 16 Telekom Austria named Thanasis Katsiroumpas on Monday as chief executive of its Mobiltel business in Bulgaria, one of its major markets locked in fierce competition.

Katsiroumpas moves from being CEO of Vip mobile in Serbia to replace Andreas Maierhofer, who did not renew his contract after 10 years working for the group abroad, the company said. Mobiltel marketing head Martin Lippautz was also leaving.

Katsiroumpas, 51, has more than two decades of experience in the sector, primarily in southeastern Europe.

Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter called him one of the group's most experienced managers who will now take on "certainly the most difficult market in the Telekom Austria group".

Vip mobile finance chief Andreas Graf becomes CEO there on an interim basis, the company said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)