VIENNA, April 15 Telekom Austria's Bulgarian unit Mobiltel has extended for 10 years its existing blocks of mobile frequencies at a cost of 30.6 million euros ($42.3 million), the company said.

In addition to the one-off cost, the unit will pay an annual spectrum fee of 2.2 million euros, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)