VIENNA Nov 24 Telekom Austria has finalised its
cash call, reaching 99.7 percent of its target of 1 billion
euros ($1.24 billion) with top shareholders Carlos Slim and
Austria's state holding company OIAG making full use of their
allotments, as expected.
"(About) 25.5 million new shares were subscribed for at a
price of 4.57 euros per new share by free float investors.
Including the commitments of the core shareholders America
Movil... and OIAG the total take-up will be approximately 99.7
percent," the company said on Monday, referring to preliminary
results of the subscription period ending on Monday.
The remaining 0.3 percent of shares will be taken-up by
Deutsche Bank and sold in the market, Telekom Austria said.
Slim's America Movil holds a 59.7 percent of
Telekom Austria and OIAG 28.4 percent. Both had indicated they
would take up their allotments.
America Movil has said it wants to use Telekom Austria as a
base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe,
where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries
including Bulgaria and Croatia. The fresh capital aims to reduce
debt and give the group firepower for acquisitions.
"Telekom Austria intends to use the net proceeds...to
re-establish its target capital structure and maintain a credit
rating of at least BBB (stable) by Standard & Poor's," it said.
"The capital increase will allow Telekom Austria to
implement an accelerated roll-out of its fibre infrastructure
during the years 2015-2018 in combination with latest available
technologies to ensure CAPEX efficiency."
America Movil became the majority owner of Telekom Austria
through a billion-dollar takeover offer in July that marked
Slim's first successful venture into operating in Europe. Shares
of Telekom Austria plunged after America Movil's extended offer
for the Austrian company closed last month.
Deutsche Bank, Citi, Raiffeisen,
Erste Group and Bank Austria are running the
capital hike, sources close to the transaction have said.
Trading on the Vienna bourse is due to begin on Nov 27.
(1 US dollar = 0.8041 euro)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by William Hardy)