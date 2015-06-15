VIENNA, June 15 Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter unexpectedly resigned on Monday from the group he has led since 2009, the company announced. He ends his term early on July 31.

The America Movil unit gave no reason for his departure, which it said he requested. Chief Operating officer Alejandro Plater would take over for the interim period should not successor be named by the end of July, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)