VIENNA, April 22 Telekom Austria has
extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Siegfried
Mayrhofer to potentially until May 2020, it said on Wednesday.
The contract runs for three years from June this year and
has an extension option for two years, Telekom Austria said.
Last month, the company named Alejandro Plater as its new
chief operating officer, tapping an Ericsson
executive who had helped Telekom Austria's majority owner
America Movil build cutting-edge mobile internet
networks in Central America.
