VIENNA May 26 Telekom Austria on Wednesday named Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer, 64, as new chairman of its supervisory board. The Social Democrat is former head of energy group OMV.

Ruttenstorfer, chairman of property group CA Immo and former chairman of Vienna Insurance, replaces Rudolf Kemler atop the board of Telekom Austria, of which Carlos Slim's America Movil owns around 60 percent.

Reforms this year tightened the government's grip on companies such as Telekom Austria as part of an overhaul of how state-held stakes are managed through state holding company OBIB, which owns 28.42 percent of Telekom Austria.

Kemler is also leaving his post this year as head of OBIB, which was formerly known as OIAG.

Slim has said he wants to use Telekom Austria as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe.

