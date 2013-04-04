VIENNA, April 4 Telekom Austria named Optus Networks managing director Guenther Ottendorfer as the new, third member of its executive board on Thursday.

Ottendorfer, a veteran of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile before joining Optus, will join Telekom Austria as chief technical officer in the coming months.

"The exact date will depend on the termination of his current contract," Telekom Austria said in a statement on Thursday.

Ottendorfer has been appointed for a three-year term with the option to extend it by another two years.

Telekom Austria is preparing for a radio spectrum auction later this year that will enable it to offer superfast LTE services that are critical to its future commercial success.

The head of the company's supervisory board said in December it wanted to add a technical chief to its top management board to work alongside Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter and Chief Financial Officer Hans Tschuden.

Ottendorfer, an Austrian, helped T-Mobile acquire spectrum and plan for LTE before joining Optus, Austria's second-biggest telecoms operator, which is a unit of Singapore Telecommunications.

"With today's appointment of Guenther Ottendorfer, the Supervisory Board has succeeded in recruiting a top manager with extensive international experience in the areas of technology, convergence, IT and operations as well as an excellent overall track record," Chairman Rudolf Kemler was quoted in the statement as saying. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)