VIENNA Jan 15 Telekom Austria reversed a years-long decline in sales of fixed-line connections in its domestic market last year, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Wednesday.

"It was slight growth, 1,600 customers," he told a capital markets event. "We had record sales, which are continuing into this year."

Like other telecoms operators, Telekom Austria has seen a flight of customers from landline to mobile connections, as wireless speeds improve and prices become comparable.

Telekom Austria's fixed-line subscriptions fell 2.3 percent in 2012 to 2.28 million. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)