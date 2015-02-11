BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
VIENNA Feb 11 America Movil unit Telekom Austria expects a strong first quarter, its chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter told a news conference on Wednesday, after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of around 49 million euros ($55.44 million).
Telekom Austria has said it expected revenue and underlying profit to grow in 2015.
($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.