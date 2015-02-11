* Room for purchases in 3-digit million range -CEO
VIENNA, Feb 11 Telekom Austria has
room for acquisitions in a three-digit million euro range, Chief
Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Wednesday, adding there was
no specific project in the pipeline.
The company is a unit of Carlos Slim's America Movil
. Mexican billionaire Slim has said he wants to use it
as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe,
where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries
including Bulgaria and Croatia.
Asked whether Telekom Austria was currently planning any
acquisitions, CEO Ametsreiter told a news conference: "We can
move in a range 3-digit million euro range. We have always said,
we screen the market mainly in our footprint."
Telekom Austria successfully finalised a cash call last
November, raising 1 billion euros, with top shareholders Slim
and Austria's state holding company OIAG making full use of
their allotments.
The firm is also using the money to reduce its debt, improve
its infrastructure and boost its cash buffer.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of around 49
million euros ($55.44 million) late on Tuesday and said it
expected revenue and underlying profit to grow in 2015 as it
continues with cost-cutting measures.
Ametsreiter said he expected a strong first quarter in the
current financial year.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
