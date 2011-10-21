VIENNA Oct 21 An investor group led by Austria's Ronny Pecik plans to sell a stake it is building in Telekom Austria to Russia's Vimpelcom and its ally Turkcell , Austrian magazine Format reported, without citing its sources.

It said Pecik and his group including Egyptian investor Naguib Sawiris, who is a Vimpelcom shareholder, had secured control of around 20 percent of Austria's flagship telecoms group, part of which was parked with two banks in Switzerland.

"Pecik's plan is the step-by-step sale on to Russia's Vimpelcom," the magazine said, adding the sales could take place over two to five years. Turkcell would also get Telekom Austria shares under the plan, it said.

Pecik has declined to comment on the media reports swirling around Telekom Austria, which have supported its share price.

Pecik has secured options via several companies to buy about 5.5 percent of Telekom Austria, the company said on Monday.

Telekom Austria rose 0.5 percent to 8.132 euros by 0720 GMT, lagging an 0.8 percent firmer Stoxx 600 European telecoms index .

Citing unnamed sources, daily Wirtschaftsblatt reported this month that Telekom Austria was preparing defences against a possible takeover bid and that it would hire Merrill Lynch for advice.

The paper said Telekom Austria could widen its share buyback programme or look for a "white knight" investor to fend off the unwanted advances, with Spain's Telefonica , Vimpelcom, Norway's Telenor and Turkcell seen as likely candidates.

Austrian state holding company OeIAG has a 28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)