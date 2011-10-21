BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
VIENNA Oct 21 Telekom Austria is always open for talks with investors and has gained some new shareholders, its chief executive said on Friday amid speculation that the company may be the target of a takeover bid.
"New shareholders have come on board," Hannes Ametsreiter told an investor conference, but he did not discuss any individual ones.
An Austrian magazine has reported that an investor group led by Ronny Pecik plans to sell a stake it is building in Telekom Austria to Russia's Vimpelcom and its ally Turkcell .
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal expects to turn profitable in the next two years, its CEO said, as the company takes steps to cut costs and boost efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. internet giant Amazon.