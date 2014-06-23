Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
VIENNA, June 23 Telekom Austria said it would announce on Monday a further step in its strategy of converging fixed-line and mobile communications, which it has mainly pursued via acquisitions.
The company, which is being taken over by Carlos Slim's America Movil, said there would be a news conference with its chief executive at 1200 GMT.
America Movil has said it plans to use Telekom Austria as a base to build up its presence in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.