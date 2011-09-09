VIENNA, Sept 9 Telekom Austria said on Friday it had received no information from the FMA market regulator indicating that an investor may have amassed a stake of more than 5 percent in the company.

It was responding to a magazine report that an investor group aimed to build a 20 percent stake worth around 750 million euros ($1.05 billion). ($1 = 0.714 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)