BRIEF-Facebook expands safety check feature, introduces Community Help
* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis
VIENNA, Sept 9 Telekom Austria said on Friday it had received no information from the FMA market regulator indicating that an investor may have amassed a stake of more than 5 percent in the company.
It was responding to a magazine report that an investor group aimed to build a 20 percent stake worth around 750 million euros ($1.05 billion). ($1 = 0.714 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Fuji Soft Inc's operating profit looks to have climbed 3 percent in 2016 to about 8.7 billion yen - Nikkei
* This reverse stock split involved exchange of 20 old shares with par value of 0.10 euros each for 1 new share with par value of 2.00 euros ($2.14) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)