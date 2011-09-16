VIENNA, Sept 16 Telekom Austria
reiterated on Friday it had not been informed of any new
investor groups building a stake in the company and said it saw
no need for further writedowns at its Belarus business.
"We have not received any report" under mandatory disclosure
rules when investors surpass certain stakes, chief executive
Hannes Ametsreiter told reporters.
He was responding to reports that a group led by investor
Ronny Pecik and including Egyptian Naguib Sawiris aimed to build
a stake of around 20 percent.[ID: nL5E7K916R]
Ametsreiter said more writedowns in Belarus were not
imminent, adding currency devaluations there were weighing on
the local unit's results.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)