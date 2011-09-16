VIENNA, Sept 16 Telekom Austria reiterated on Friday it had not been informed of any new investor groups building a stake in the company and said it saw no need for further writedowns at its Belarus business.

"We have not received any report" under mandatory disclosure rules when investors surpass certain stakes, chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter told reporters.

He was responding to reports that a group led by investor Ronny Pecik and including Egyptian Naguib Sawiris aimed to build a stake of around 20 percent.[ID: nL5E7K916R]

Ametsreiter said more writedowns in Belarus were not imminent, adding currency devaluations there were weighing on the local unit's results. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)