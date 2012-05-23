VIENNA May 23 Telekom Austria AG
shareholder Ronny Pecik would for now refrain from raising or
lowering his stake of about 21 percent in the Austrian
telecommunication group, he said on Wednesday.
Pecik could opportunistically buy some shares if prices fell
but, "apart from that I'm comfortable with where I stand," Pecik
said ahead of Telekom Austria's annual shareholders meeting on
Wednesday.
He also said he would refrain from pushing for a change in
the group's top management.
Should he win a seat on the supervisory board he would first
seek to get a clear picture of the situation and would not "over
night" demand that Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter and
finance chief Hans Tschuden be replaced.
The telecoms company said in January that Pecik and his ally
Naguib Sawiris had built a stake of just over 20 percent via
shares and call options. Austrian state holding company OeIAG is
Telekom's biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake.
According to media reports, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
is eyeing a stake in Telekom Austria and is believed to have
held initial talks with its two biggest investor groups.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger)