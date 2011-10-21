(Repeats for technical reasons, no changes to text)
VIENNA Oct 21 Telekom Austria is always open for talks with investors and has gained some new shareholders, its chief executive said on Friday amid speculation that the company may be the target of a takeover bid.
"New shareholders have come on board," Hannes Ametsreiter told an investor conference, but he did not discuss any individual ones.
An Austrian magazine has reported that an investor group led by Ronny Pecik plans to sell a stake it is building in Telekom Austria to Russia's Vimpelcom and its ally Turkcell . (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
