* Long-Term Issuer Rating downgraded to Baa1 from A3
* Outlook stable
* Cites weak operating performance, pressure on ratios
VIENNA, Jan 19 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Telekom Austria by a notch to Baa1 on
Thursday, citing pressure on profits and its balance sheet that
the company's decision to lower its dividends will not entirely
offset.
Moody's has a stable outlook on the company, in which
Austria is the biggest shareholder although an investor group
led by Ronny Pecik has built a stake of more than 20 percent.
"Today's rating action reflects our expectation that Telekom
Austria's operating performance will remain weak, affected by
regulation, fierce competition and the adverse macroeconomic
conditions in Austria as well as in other countries in which the
group operates," Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer said.
Expected investments on items such as spectrum auctions will
also put pressure on financial ratios that the company's
decision last month to halve its minimum dividend will only
partially counter, he added in a statement.
The company aims to keep net debt between two and 2.5 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
The new Baa1 rating benefits from a one-notch uplift as a
result of the state's 28.4 percent stake and the group's
"moderate" level of default dependence on the state, it said.
"The stable outlook reflects Moodys expectation that
Telekom Austria will retain its strong market position in
Austria, weathering macro-economic and competitive pressures in
the markets where it operates, and that management will preserve
the financial strength within the... ratio guidance," it said.
"We expect flat to slight revenue declines in the short to
medium term broadly offset by ongoing efforts to sustain margins
and cash flow."
Moody's said Telekom Austria's liquidity profile was
becoming more constrained, noting 1 billion euros ($1.28
billion) in debt maturing this year.
But it also cited around 316 million euros in cash and cash
equivalents the group had at the end of September 2011 and 1
billion euros worth of committed long-term bank facilities,
which were mostly unused.
Moody's said it could lower its rating a notch should the
state reduce its stake below 20 percent, although there were no
signs of this at present.
($1=0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)