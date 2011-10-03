BRUSSELS Oct 3 Telekom Austria is not in talks with France Telecom's Orange to acquire its Austrian unit, Telekom Austria chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Monday.

France Telecom said in July it was putting its Swiss, Austrian and Portuguese units up for sale, which analysts say could raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) and pave the way for a return to shareholders.

"We are not involved in the talks so I can't say whether a sale is happening or not. It is very unlikely we will be part of it as we're in a special position as the market's number one," Ametsreiter told Reuters at the sidelines of a conference in Brussels (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)