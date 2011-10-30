FRANKFURT Oct 30 Austrian investor Ronny Pecik
confirmed in a newspaper interview that Egypt's Naguib Sawiris
was involved in his move to build a stake in Telekom Austria
.
Sawiris "is a financial investor in my company Marathon Zwei
Beteiligungs GmbH," Austrian newspaper Die Presse quoted Pecik
as saying in its online edition, although he denied that he was
acting on behalf of the Egyptian investor.
The statement comes less than a month after media reports
said Sawiris-owned Orascom Telecom was planning a
hostile takeover of Telekom Austria using Pecik as a
cover.
Shortly after, the Austrian telecommunications company said
Pecik had secured options via several companies to buy about 5.5
percent of the Austrian telecommunications company, fanning
speculation of a looming takeover bid.
The bulk of those options are held by Pecik's Marathon.
"I definitely rule out that I am a front man for anyone,"
the newspaper cited Pecik as saying.
"I have never been a front man. I always bought companies at
my own risk, and I have had a lot of sleepless nights because of
that."
Austrian magazine Format also reported last week, without
citing sources, that an investor group led by Pecik planned to
sell a stake in Telekom Austria to Russia's Vimpelcom
and its ally Turkcell .
It said Pecik and a group including Sawiris, who is a
Vimpelcom shareholder, had secured control of around 20 percent
of Austria's flagship telecoms group, part of which was parked
with two banks in Switzerland.
A source told Reuters that Vimpelcom was not interested.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)