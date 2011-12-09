FRANKFURT Dec 9 Austrian investor Ronny Pecik wants to control a third of seats on Telekom Austria's supervisory board to have more influence on strategy and the selection of management board members, according to an interview in Austrian paper Die Presse.

"I am asserting my claim to the right to have a say on the supervisory board and in the appointment of management," the newspaper quoted Pecik as saying in its online edition on Friday.

Die Presse cited Pecik as saying he wants "three seats aside from my own mandate on the supervisory board". The board currently comprises 12 people, eight representing the capital side and four from the labour side.

Pecik wants Telekom Austria's management board to be expanded to three or four members from two now, and the names of candidates will be published soon, the paper said.

The investor also said that he sees Telekom Austria's dividend payment to shareholders as "too high", adding "a dividend cut should be considered."

Telekom Austria said last month that Pecik secured a 15 percent stake in the company. The company's biggest shareholder is Austrian state holding company OeIAG with a 28 percent stake. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)