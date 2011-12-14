VIENNA Dec 14 Austrian investor Ronny
Pecik intends to boost his minority stake in Telekom Austria
, a magazine quoted him as saying.
In excerpts of an interview released on Wednesday ahead of
publication, News magazine quoted Pecik as saying he aimed to
increase his stake, without being more specific.
Telekom Austria said last month that Pecik had secured a
stake of nearly 16 percent via shares and options. The company's
biggest shareholder is Austrian state holding company OeIAG,
with a 28 percent stake.
News said Pecik had invested around 600 million euros ($785
million) in Telekom shares so far alongside Egyptian billionaire
Naguib Sawiris, whom he described as "a financial investor and
the only partner in this project".
Asked whether he was really ready to serve as chief
executive of Telekom Austria for 1 euro a year, he answered:
"Yes, but only as co-CEO with Mr (Hannes) Ametsreiter", the
incumbent.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)