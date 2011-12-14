VIENNA Dec 14 Austrian investor Ronny Pecik intends to boost his minority stake in Telekom Austria , a magazine quoted him as saying.

In excerpts of an interview released on Wednesday ahead of publication, News magazine quoted Pecik as saying he aimed to increase his stake, without being more specific.

Telekom Austria said last month that Pecik had secured a stake of nearly 16 percent via shares and options. The company's biggest shareholder is Austrian state holding company OeIAG, with a 28 percent stake.

News said Pecik had invested around 600 million euros ($785 million) in Telekom shares so far alongside Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, whom he described as "a financial investor and the only partner in this project".

Asked whether he was really ready to serve as chief executive of Telekom Austria for 1 euro a year, he answered: "Yes, but only as co-CEO with Mr (Hannes) Ametsreiter", the incumbent. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)