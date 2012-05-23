BRIEF-OE Solutions sees FY 2017 revenue on consolidated financial statement to be 21 bln won
* Sees FY 2017 revenue on consolidated financial statement to be 21 billion won
VIENNA May 23 Telekom Austia's shareholders voted on Wednesday to elect major investor Ronny Pecik to the company's supervisory board. His ally Naguib Sawiris withdrew his candidacy for a board seat at the last minute.
The two have a combined stake of around 21 percent in the company. Pecik's election comes as the company increased to nine from eight the number of board members elected by shareholders. Four labour representatives also get board seats. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)
* Sees FY 2017 revenue on consolidated financial statement to be 21 billion won
* Said on Wednesday that its Q4 revenue was 1.9 million zlotys ($468,450 )versus 762,902 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 8.3 million Swedish crowns ($932,678.59) versus 6.7 million crowns year ago