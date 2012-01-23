VIENNA Jan 23 Telekom Austria will raise fixed-line prices for new and some existing customers in Austria by up to 7.9 percent from April 1 to help offset inflation and finance network upgrades, it said on Monday.

"The price hikes apply to monthly fees for fixed-voice telephony and include one-time charges for certain service and installation activities," the former state monopoly and Austrian market leader said.

Telephone connection charges for basic fixed-line services rise, for example, to 16.70 euros per month from 15.98, while those with an ISDN connection go up to 28.68 euros from 26.59.

The company said it would invest around 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in its network over the next three years. It had 2.3 million fixed-line customers in Austria at the end of 2010 and more than twice as many mobile customers.

