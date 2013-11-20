BARCELONA, Spain Nov 20 Telekom Austria may be able to stabilise core earnings in its fiercely competitive domestic market next year through cost cuts and lower handset subsidies, its finance chief said.

Hans Tschuden said an end to price wars between Austria's three mobile operators was in sight following an unexpectedly expensive frequency auction that hurt all three, and that Telekom Austria might stop subsidising phones so heavily.

"With measures of cost-cutting, reviews of subsidy policy, we should be able - maybe, if everything turns out fine - to see a stabilisation of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in Austria," Tschuden said.

"There is now a more rational approach to the market than there was before," he told an industry conference in Barcelona on Wednesday. Austria accounted for 59 percent of its core earnings in the first nine months of 2013, down 14 percent on the year-ago period.

