VIENNA Dec 7 Telekom Austria's staff in Austria will get average pay rises of 2.63 percent in 2013 under a collective bargaining agreement, the company said on Friday.

"Salaries of employees and civil servants of Telekom Austria Group in Austria will increase by 2.63 percent. The collective bargaining is based on the inflation rate, which amounts to 2.63 percent for the period observed," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields)