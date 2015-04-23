VIENNA, April 23 Telekom Austria is cutting management jobs in southeast Europe, the company said on Thursday, as it looks to reduce costs in the region.

The America Movil subsidiary will bundle management positions in clusters, modelled on the structure used by its Mexican parent in Latin America, a company spokesman said.

Telekom Austria is pushing ahead with its cost-cutting programme and has said its target of 2 percent revenue growth this year depends largely on the economic situation in central and eastern Europe.

The number of top managers in Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia will be reduced from 12 to eight from May, the spokesman said.

The company will combine Croatia and Macedonia operations to form one managerial cluster because both offer landline and mobile services. Serbia and Slovenia, offering only mobile services, will form the second new cluster.

The changes will not affect existing brand names in the region.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)