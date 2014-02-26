Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA Feb 26 Telekom Austria plans to fund its participation in upcoming frequency auctions in Slovenia, Bulgaria and Serbia from its operating cash flow, its chief financial officer said.
"We have estimated the costs of these frequency auction and included in our business plan that we will finance them from operating cash flow," Hans Tschuden told a news conference on the company's 2013 results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)