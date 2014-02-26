VIENNA Feb 26 Telekom Austria plans to fund its participation in upcoming frequency auctions in Slovenia, Bulgaria and Serbia from its operating cash flow, its chief financial officer said.

"We have estimated the costs of these frequency auction and included in our business plan that we will finance them from operating cash flow," Hans Tschuden told a news conference on the company's 2013 results on Wednesday.

