* Q2 sales down 5.1 pct, EBITDA down 8.6 pct

* Lowers outlook on currency hit in Belarus

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 Austrian telecom group Telekom Austria lowered its full year outlook due to the devaluation of the Belarus ruble after it reported a decline in second quarter earnings in line with estimates.

The partly state owned group said its operations in Belarus were impacted by a 54 percent devaluation of the currency while its other markets showed subscriber growth.

Nevertheless, group revenues and core profit declined due to regulatory effects, a challenging macroeconomic situation and fierce competition, Telekom Austria said in a statement on Wednesday.

Austria has one of the most competitive mobile phone markets in Europe.

In an effort to compensate, Telekom Austria bought phone companies in the Balkans and in Belarus to tap faster-growing markets but that growth engine began to sputter amid the economic crisis and has not fully recovered.

The group said it now aims to reach a core profit of up to 1.55 billion euros ($2.18 billion) and sales of around 4.5 billion euros.

Previously it had forecast a largely flat core profit of up to 1.6 billion euros in 2011 and stable sales of up to 4.6 billion euros.

In the second quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 380.9 million euros, down 8.6 percent, while sales fell 5.1 percent to 1.11 billion euros.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts based on their track record, Telekom Austria trades at 13.5 times its 12-month forward earnings, above European competitors such as Nordic telecom group Telenor and Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), which trade at 10 times and 11.8 times respectively.

By the end of 2010, Telekom Austria had more than 22 million customers across its operations in 8 countries of central and south-eastern Europe, a market with 41 million inhabitants.

($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Nicola Leske)