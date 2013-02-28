VIENNA Feb 28 Telekom Austria reported core earnings fell 5 percent to 319 million euros ($418 million) for the fourth quarter as its Austrian and Bulgarian businesses struggled.

Sales edged up 0.2 percent to 1.118 billion euros in the quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Telekom Austria reiterated its outlook for sales to fall to around 4.1 billion euros this year from 4.3 billion in 2012, and said it still intended to pay a dividend of 0.05 euros for 2012 and 2013. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)