VIENNA Feb 23 Telekom Austria forecast 2012 sales and core profit may nearly match 2011 levels that met market expectations on Thursday.

It said it expected revenues of approximately 4.4 billion euros ($5.83 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 1.5 billion versus 4.46 billion and 1.53 billion respectively in 2011.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA fell 4.7 percent to 336.9 million euros, in line with the average estimate of 332 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company lost a net 321.5 million euros in the quarter - worse than expected in the poll - after taking a well-flagged impairment charge linked to hyperinflation in Belarus.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)