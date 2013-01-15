VIENNA Jan 15 Telekom Austria plans to save 100 million euros ($134 million) in operating costs this year, according to analysts who attended a company meeting with investors.

But a large part of the savings are likely to be spent on more generous handset subsidies for customers as the group seeks to attract and keep subscribers in its highly competitive domestic market, the analysts told Reuters. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)