VIENNA Feb 23 Naguib Sawiris sees himself as a long-term investor at Telekom Austria even if his partner Austrian investor Ronny Pecik decides to exit after the duo built a stake of more than a fifth, the Egyptian telecoms tycoon told a magazine.

"I am not one to get in and then get right out again. You get the best results only if you remain invested for the long term," he was quoted as saying by Austrian magazine News in an interview published on Thursday.

"I would prefer this to be a very long-term thing. Of course I will coordinate this with Ronny Pecik. He is an outstanding partner," he added.

Sawiris said he would accept a supervisory board seat at the company.

Sawiris has told Reuters his group could boost its stake to 25 percent but gave no timetable. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)