Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
VIENNA Jan 16 Billionaire investor Carlos Slim's America Movil has increased its stake in Telekom Austria to a blocking minority by consolidating shares held by his company and a family investment vehicle, Telekom Austria said on Thursday.
The move, which gives America Movil a direct and indirect voting stake of 26.8 percent, does not trigger a manadatory bid for the Austrian group, it added.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.