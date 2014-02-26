VIENNA Feb 26 Carlos Slim's America Movil
and the Austrian government could strike a deal by May
to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria, a newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Austria's economy minister had said on Tuesday a syndicate
pact could be done within weeks, leading to a takeover offer for
other shareholders and marking a further step in the Mexican
tycoon's expansion in Europe.
Die Presse said that according to its sources a timetable
was already in place, with the best-case scenario envisaging the
deal's being done by the company's annual meeting on May 28,
which could also approve an expected capital increase.
An alliance would hold 55 percent of Telekom Austria - 28
percent from state holding company OIAG and 27 percent from
America Movil - and ensure Austria keeps a major say in
strategic matters at the country's leading telecoms group.
Telekom Austria has declined to comment on issues it says
are for its major shareholders to decide and has said there is
no immediate need for a capital increase.
It said earlier on Wednesday it would keep its dividend at
0.05 euros ($0.07) a share for 2014, a third year running, as
sales continued to fall amid tough competition in core markets.