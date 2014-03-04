VIENNA, March 4 Austria's OIAG state holding company will hold a meeting next Tuesday to inform Telekom Austria's works council about a potential partnership with fellow shareholder Carlos Slim that could lead to a full takeover offer.

A spokesman for the OIAG said the special meeting of the OIAG supervisory board would be held after the head of the works council called for more information amid rumours about a takeover bid by Slim, possibly with the OIAG.

The OIAG, the biggest shareholder in Telekom Austria, has held talks with Slim's America Movil about pooling their shares in a syndicate that would then be forced to make an offer for the rest of the company.

The OIAG's 28 percent combined with America Movil's 27 percent would cross the 30 percent ownership threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover offer under Austrian law.

Such a syndicate would mean that the Austrian state would maintain a say in important decisions about the company even if Slim had the bigger stake and allow Slim to mount a takeover offer with minimal political controversy.

Telekom Austria shares, which have been buoyed by takeover speculation since Slim first bought a large stake in June 2012, were up about 1 percent at 6.86 euros by 1354 GMT, outperforming a 1.7 percent-higher European telecoms index.

