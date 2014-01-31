VIENNA Jan 31 Austria is open to Carlos Slim's America Movil taking a majority stake in Telekom Austria, the head of the state holding company and Telekom Austria Chairman Rudolf Kemler said on Friday.

Kemler said the important thing for Austria was to keep a blocking minority of at least 25 percent, enough to influence important decisions at the former state telecoms monopoly considered of strategic importance for the country.

"The question of Carlos Slim's overtaking us and whether it is by only two or three percentage points or whether he goes above 50 (percent) is actually a secondary question," he told Austrian ORF radio.

"For strategically important companies... we don't want to go below a blocking minority."

Austria, through its OIAG holding company, is the biggest shareholder in Telekom Austria, with just over 28 percent, while America Movil holds just under 27 percent.