VIENNA Feb 25 Talks between Austria and Carlos Slim about pooling their Telekom Austria stakes could wrap up within weeks, Austria's economy minister told the Austria Press Agency.

Reinhold Mitterlehner said he welcomed the talks between Telekom Austria's two biggest shareholders, announced by Slim's America Movil late on Monday.

A final result was possible "in the next weeks", APA quoted him as saying on the sidelines of a news conference on Tuesday.