VIENNA, July 10 A delegation from Carlos Slim's
America Movil is visiting Vienna to begin making plans
for the role it intends to play in the management of Telekom
Austria, in which it is seeking to buy a 23 percent
stake as part of a first foray into Europe.
"It is about the management teams getting to know one
another and presenting the company," a Telekom Austria
spokeswoman said on Tuesday, adding that the America Movil team
was visiting on Monday and Tuesday.
Slim, the world's richest man, is establishing a beachhead
in Europe, where a combination of tough competition, regulatory
pressure and recession in many markets has beaten down some
company valuations to lows not seen for nearly a decade.
Austria's BWB competition regulator announced on July 2 that
it is examining the Latin American telecoms carrier's bid for
Telekom Austria and will give its decision towards the end of
the month.
America Movil, which has operations in 18 countries in the
Americas and is controlled by Slim, recently increased its stake
in troubled Dutch telecoms operator KPN to 28 percent.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by David Goodman)