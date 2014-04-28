VIENNA, April 28 Telekom Austria
bought almost half the spectrum on offer in a Slovenian auction
for 64 million euros ($89 million), it said in a statement on
Monday.
Its Slovenian unit, Si.mobil, plans to cover 50 percent of
the Slovenian population with fourth-generation LTE technology
for faster internet by the end of the year, and 95 percent of
the population within three years.
The company said it bought two blocks of 800 megahertz
spectrum, a frequency band it had previously lacked, and also
increased its amount of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum, taking 48
percent of the frequencies on offer.
Telekom Slovenia, the country's biggest operator,
which Slovenia is trying to privatise, bought almost as much
spectrum as Telekom Austria.
Third-biggest carrier, privately owned Tusmobil, added some
800 MHz spectrum, Telekom Austria said.
Telekom Austria's two biggest shareholders, the Austrian
government and Carlos Slim's America Movil, signed a
shareholder agreement last week that gives America Movil
operational control of the company.
Slim plans to use Telekom Austria, which already operates in
seven central and eastern European countries outside Austria, as
a base to build up his presence in European telecoms.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
