VIENNA Oct 17 Austria on Saturday denied a newspaper report saying it was preparing to sell its 28 percent stake in Telekom Austria to the company's majority owner, Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil.

Austrian newspaper Kurier reported that Austria's Finance Ministry was making preparations for the sale after America Movil, which owns around 60 percent of the company, expressed an interest in buying the country's stake.

"There are no such plans," a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said. "There is nothing in this." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Holmes)