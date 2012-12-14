VIENNA Dec 14 Austria's telecoms regulator said Telekom Austria could walk away from its takeover of budget mobile brand Yesss if regulatory approval was not secured by Jan. 31.

A collapse of the agreement to buy Yesss from Orange Austria would jeopardise Hutchison's 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) agreed takeover of Orange Austria, as the two deals are linked.

"That would be a critical situation for the merger," Georg Serentschy, in charge of telecommunications and post for the RTR regulator, told journalists on Friday. ($1 = 0.7641 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)