Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA Jan 3 Telekom Austria has completed its 390 million euro ($516 million) acquisition of discount brand Yesss from Orange Austria.
"After fulfillment of all conditions, in particular the closing of the acquisition of Orange Austria by Hutchison 3G Austria Holdings GmbH, the closing of the transaction and the payment of the purchase price occurred today," it said on Thursday.
Telekom Austria was referring to a related deal for Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange Austria for 1.3 billion euros.
That deal is also set to close within days, sources close to the matter have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7553 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)