VIENNA Jan 3 Telekom Austria has completed its 390 million euro ($516 million) acquisition of discount brand Yesss from Orange Austria.

"After fulfillment of all conditions, in particular the closing of the acquisition of Orange Austria by Hutchison 3G Austria Holdings GmbH, the closing of the transaction and the payment of the purchase price occurred today," it said on Thursday.

Telekom Austria was referring to a related deal for Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange Austria for 1.3 billion euros.

That deal is also set to close within days, sources close to the matter have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7553 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)