Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Aug 13 Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet said on Monday it plans to take on up to 700 million euros ($861.98 million) in debt and use the money to buy back shares.
"Telenet ... intends to implement a shareholder remuneration policy consisting mainly of share repurchases," it said in a statement.
"Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration will allow for a more efficient balance sheet."
The company added it does not see itself making any major acquisitions in the foreseeable future. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)