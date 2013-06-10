BRUSSELS, June 10 Belgian cable operator Telenet Group Holding NV said on Monday that chief financial officer, Renaat Berckmoes, had chosen to leave, three months after CEO Duco Sickinghe announced his departure.

Berckmoes, who has been CFO for almost 12 years, will remain in his post until the end of September. Sickinghe left after U.S. cable group Liberty Global raised its stake in Telenet with an offer that Telenet had described as too low.

Telenet said in a statement that it would be looking outside for a replacement for Berckmoes, as it had done for Sickinghe.